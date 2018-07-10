South Sudan rebels reject peace plan [The Morning Call]

South Sudan rebels have rejected a peace plan to reinstate insurgent leader Riek Machar as vice president. The rebels say the deal failed to dilute the strong power base of the country’s president Salva Kiir.

The deal naming Machar as vice president was reached in Entebbe in talks mediated by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and that he and Kiir attended. It was announced on Sunday by Kiir’s office.