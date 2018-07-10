Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

South Sudan rebels reject peace plan [The Morning Call]

South Sudan rebels reject peace plan [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

South Sudan rebels have rejected a peace plan to reinstate insurgent leader Riek Machar as vice president. The rebels say the deal failed to dilute the strong power base of the country’s president Salva Kiir.

The deal naming Machar as vice president was reached in Entebbe in talks mediated by Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and that he and Kiir attended. It was announced on Sunday by Kiir’s office.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..