Ghana: moisture meters for farmers [Sci tech]

A team of young innovators in Ghana are helping shape how farmers harvest, allocate, process and store grains through the use of technology.

Isaac Sesi, 25, leads a team of 4 young people from various fields and together they have developed moisture meters for farmers.

Their GrainMate, helps farmers to measure the moisture content in grains to prevent growth of harmful toxins, thus helping reduce losses by 38 percent.

At Sesi technologies, we develop affordable technology for farmers and other stakeholders across the agric-value chain to help them increase yield, maximize profits, increase productivity and then reduce losses.

In Zimbabwe, a team of journalists is determined to curb propaganda and misinformation using online tools. Zimbabwe’s first online national fact-checking organization, ‘Zimfact’ has been working to reduce the circulation of false information on various media platforms due to increased use of social media like whatsapp, facebook and twitter.

And, Barbie, the world’s most iconic doll is venturing into coding skills in her latest career as a robotics engineer.

The new doll, launched last Tuesday, aims to encourage girls as young as seven to learn real coding skills, thanks to a partnership with a kids game-based computing platform Tynker.

