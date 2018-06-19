Mauritius to sell citizenship and passports

By all means Mauritius is trying to attract investors.

Mauritius is offering foreigners the chance to obtain Mauritian citizenship in exchange for a non-refundable contribution of $1m to the national sovereign wealth fund.

Applicants’ dependents are also eligible for citizenship with an additional cost of $100,000 per family member.

Another scheme will offer Mauritian passports in exchange for the lesser sum of $500,000 paid to the Mauritius Sovereign Fund, and $50,000 per passport for family members.

The Mauritian passport holders have access to 121 countries without visa requirements.

Critics however fear that the Island will become a haven for unscrupulous businessmen.