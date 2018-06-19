Mauritius to sell citizenship and passports

Mauritius
By all means Mauritius is trying to attract investors.
Mauritius is offering foreigners the chance to obtain Mauritian citizenship in exchange for a non-refundable contribution of $1m to the national sovereign wealth fund.
Applicants’ dependents are also eligible for citizenship with an additional cost of $100,000 per family member.
Another scheme will offer Mauritian passports in exchange for the lesser sum of $500,000 paid to the Mauritius Sovereign Fund, and $50,000 per passport for family members.
The Mauritian passport holders have access to 121 countries without visa requirements.
Critics however fear that the Island will become a haven for unscrupulous businessmen.
02:44
Congo: harsh living conditions in pool region, residents in dire need
01:44
Cameroonian teacher makes re-usable pads to help girls stay in school
01:25
'Spider-man' Gassama's family in Mali 'proud of him'
Go to video
Mauritian delegate charged with sex assault at Commonwealth Games
02:44
Meet the Nigerian artist Ekene Ngige,using coffee to produce stunning artworks
00:48
Congolese 'fake passport network' busted in Mauritius