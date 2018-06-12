Seeking scientific evidence to save our ocean [Sci Tech]

This week on Sci tech we meet 51 year old Benoît Lecomte who has been braving storms, sharks and jabs of jelly fish in the Atlantic for the past 20 years searching for a scientific evidence to help clean our ocean.

A couple of weeks ago, Lecomte embarked on this mission to warn us all about the dangers in polluting the ocean with plastic waste.

He will be accompanied by a team of eight, including two doctors, in this unprecedented attempt at getting more than a dozen research on the ocean and the human body for 27 scientific institutions.

We have 13 different protocols and are working with 27 different scientific organizations to collect data to have the proof and to show what is exactly happening to the ocean.

Also, Microsoft has unveiled its Halo and Gears of war games that covered 50 games in total at a press conference in Los Angeles, United States on Sunday. Two days before the official opening of E3, the largest gaming exhibition in the world, the global IT giant also announced that it has bought five new game studios, a huge investment in creative talent. The studios include Ninja theory and playground games.

And, a small electric “flying car” is now available for life-size tests and pre-orders in the United States, says co-founder of Google, Larry Page. The device called “Flyer” is being run by start up company, Kitty Hawk.

The craft, designed to move above waters to a maximum of three meters, has a cockpit for one person, and a dozen twists making it look like a drone. The flyer, flies at 32 kilometer per hour at a maximum range of 12 to 20 minutes.

Ignatius Annor has details on the Sci tech segment of the Morning Call.