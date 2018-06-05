World environment day: beating plastic waste in Africa

The Morning Call
Today June 5 is world environment day – the United Nation’s principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment. And this year, the theme is hanged on ‘Beating Plastic Pollution’.
Action against plastic waste has most recently been supported across the world especially since its damaging effects can be clearly seen. In many developing countries, plastic bags are causing floods by blocking drains, littering the streets or they’re being eaten by cattle, prompting calls for more action in the area of waste collection. And this is the challenge we are examining this morning as we discuss waste management in Africa.
