10 persons beheaded in Mozambique by islamists

The Morning Call
The Police in Mozambique say at least 10 people were beheaded in an attack in the northern part of the country over the last weekend in an area where previous Islamist attacks have been reported.
The attacks it says occured at Olumbi village near the town of Palma, close to Mozambique’s border with Tanzania and near one of the world’s biggest untapped offshore gas fields.
Two children were reported by a local TV station to be among those beheaded.
