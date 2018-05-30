Zimbabwe votes on July 30 in first post-Mugabe polls

Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe’s first post-Mugabe elections will take place on July 30, the president has announced today according to the state-owned Herald newspaper reported.
The general elections referred to as “harmonised election” will allow voters to choose a president, members of the National Assembly and Councillors.
This is the first post-Mugabe polls after the long-serving leader was deposed in a 2017 de facto coup. President Mnangagwa who took over from Mugabe will face Nelson Chamisa of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T).
BREAKING NEWS: #Zimbabwe to hold general election on July 30. Presidential election run-off – in the event that it is required – to be held on September 8.— Hamza Mohamed (@Hamza_Africa) May 30, 2018
