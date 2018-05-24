Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Vehicle importation fraud in Ivory Coast

Vehicle importation fraud in Ivory Coast
with Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Eighteen people have been arrested in Ivory Coast over a case of fraudulent importation of luxury vehicles.

According to Public prosecutor, Richard Adou, nearly 5 million euros was lost by the state in the scandal.

Adou said agents of the Ivorian Ministry of Transport and Commerce, complicit in the case have been imprisoned and will be prosecuted for “misappropriation, laundering, and forgery.”

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..