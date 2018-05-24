Vehicle importation fraud in Ivory Coast

The Morning Call
Eighteen people have been arrested in Ivory Coast over a case of fraudulent importation of luxury vehicles.
According to Public prosecutor, Richard Adou, nearly 5 million euros was lost by the state in the scandal.
Adou said agents of the Ivorian Ministry of Transport and Commerce, complicit in the case have been imprisoned and will be prosecuted for “misappropriation, laundering, and forgery.”
Go to video
Yaya Toure to leave Man City, says Guardiola
02:09
Book captures forgotten stories of black people
01:57
Standard Bank eyes expansion into francophone West Africa
Go to video
Morocco ranked most attractive investment destination in Africa
07:19
Corruption: Angola's former leader's son Filomeno dos Santos charged [The Morning Call]
01:02
Ivory Coast ruling coalition wins senate polls boycotted by the opposition