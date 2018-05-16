Miguna Miguna set for showdown with gov't as he returns to Kenya today

Kenyans are bracing for another standoff between opposition politician Miguna Miguna and the immigration department.

Miguna announced that he will be coming back to the country today and the Kenya Human Rights Commission wrote to the immigration department asking that the government buys the politician a ticket, issue him with a valid Kenyan passport and permit human rights staff to witness Miguna’s entry as ordered by the courts of law.

‘Miguna is not a Kenyan citizen’

The immigration principal secretary, Gordon Kihalang’wa, however responded saying the department would not do any of the things requested by the human rights body.

“The department cannot issue Mr Miguna with a valid Kenyan passport as he has not made any application for the same. Moreover, and without prejudice, we reiterate that Mr Miguna has to regain his Kenyan citizenship before being issued with a Kenyan passport,” Maj-Gen Kihalang’wa says in the letter dated May 10.

Kenya’s foreign affairs minister, Dr. Monica has also weighed in on the matter, tweeting that Miguna would not be denied entry as long as he followed due process required by Kenyan and international laws.

I want to state categorically that the Govt will not deny MigunaMiguna entry to Kenya but he has to follow the due process that are required by the laws of Kenya and international laws. — Dr. Monica Juma (MonicaJuma6) April 2, 2018

Deportation of MigunaMiguna peremptory coz he think his citizenship was overriding other citizens with his filthy and haughty behavior he is a threat to the security of this great nation therefore he has to follow the right procedure to get his citizenship after denouncing it. — Dr. Monica Juma (MonicaJuma6) April 6, 2018

Miguna is expected in court on Friday May 18th to give oral evidence against a petition accusing the Kenyan government for stripping off his citizenship.

While the Kenya High Court directed that the deported lawyer is allowed back into the country to face his accuser in person, several such orders have previously been ignored by the authorities in the case of Miguna Miguna.

Odinga avoids Miguna embarassment

Miguna’s case also threatens to undermine the unity pact reached by president Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga which was to champion reconciliation and restore the rule of law.

Odinga previously explained that Uhuru ha agreed to drop all cases against opposition politicians in connection with his symbolic inauguration as the ‘people’s president’.

Odinga is presently in the United Kingdom where he is scheduled to address Kenyans on Friday. He will thus potentially avoid a public embarassment should Miguna be denied entry into the country, despite the newfound collaboration with the government.