Gov't explains Miguna's 'deportation', more Kenyans join hunger strike over the saga

The Kenyan government has insisted that it did not deport opposition lawyer Miguna Miguna, following last week’s standoff at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the capital Nairobi.

Appearing before a Parliamentary Committee on Administration and National Security, Interior cabinet secretary, Fred Matiang’i said government ‘only returned Miguna to his last port of departure, Dubai’ after he failed to produce his travel documents upon arrival in Kenya.

Miguna who arrived in Kenya last week on Monday following court orders reversing his February deportation, refused to hand over the Canadian passport he had used to travel.

There is a clique of judicial officers who have entered into an unholy relationship with activist lawyers and 'oppositionist' civil society people, with the intention of intimidating and embarrassing the government.

The government insists that Miguna lost his Kenyan citizenship when he acquired a Canadian passport and must follow the procedures for regularise his citizenship.

The cabinet secretary who together with the police chief and immigration boss were convicted for defying court orders and sentenced to a fine of Kshs 200,000 each, claimed that he was not served any of the three High Court.

He also argued that some judges, activist lawyers and civil societies are working to embarrass and intimidate the government.

Meanwhile, Miguna, who has since returned to Canada has asked the media to respect his privacy and contact his lawyers for any information sought.

The vocal opposition lawyer who played a key role in the mock inauguration of opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has also cautioned some of his supporters against risking their lives.

The call follows media reports that two people have so far joined a hunger strike to protest Miguna’s deportation.

The #NRMKe comrades thank Mr. Boniface Akumu for showing total commitment to the struggle. However, I urge him and others not to die. Instead, we must ORGANISE, MOBILISE and REMOVE the despots from their illegitimate positions of power. https://t.co/6Wlyw2gBjG — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) April 2, 2018

Miguna’s lawyers and the government are still fighting over his fate in the Kenyan courts of law.