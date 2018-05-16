Group condemns african nations presence at US embassy Jerusalem opening

A diplomatic fallout is brewing over Monday’s deadly violence in Gaza that saw 58 Palestinians killed and 2700 more injured when Israeli troops fired on them during demonstrations.

They had been protesting against the US opening of its embassy in Jerusalem on a day Israel marked its 70th anniversary of its creation- the period which Palestinians call the Nakba, or Catastrophe, that saw thousands flee.

On Tuesday as funerals for victims were held in Palestine, angry exchanges took place between Israeli and Palestinian envoys at the UN. But amidst the international concern about the scale of deaths recorded at the protests, is the review of some African countries’ stance on the issue.

Though South Africa recalled its ambassador to Israel, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Burundi’s foreign representatives were present at the