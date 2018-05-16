Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Group condemns african nations presence at US embassy Jerusalem opening

Group condemns african nations presence at US embassy Jerusalem opening
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

A diplomatic fallout is brewing over Monday’s deadly violence in Gaza that saw 58 Palestinians killed and 2700 more injured when Israeli troops fired on them during demonstrations.

They had been protesting against the US opening of its embassy in Jerusalem on a day Israel marked its 70th anniversary of its creation- the period which Palestinians call the Nakba, or Catastrophe, that saw thousands flee.

On Tuesday as funerals for victims were held in Palestine, angry exchanges took place between Israeli and Palestinian envoys at the UN. But amidst the international concern about the scale of deaths recorded at the protests, is the review of some African countries’ stance on the issue.

Though South Africa recalled its ambassador to Israel, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Burundi’s foreign representatives were present at the

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..