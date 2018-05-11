Welcome to Africanews

Iran: Fate of the nuclear deal [International Edition]

A look back at a week full of twists and turns. On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Iranian nuclear agreement. And Thursday, after months of mounting tensions, Trump lifted the suspense on his meeting with Kim Jong Un.

In Armenia, the street calmed down after Nikol Pachinan was appointed Prime Minister. These are some of the stories in theInternational Edition, a program that retraces the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.

