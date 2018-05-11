Designer pushes Nigerians to revive and promote local leather industry [no comment]

Nigeria’s leather industry has the potential to generate over 600 million dollars annually but after a collapse of the manufacturing sector in the 90s, entrepreneurs are struggling to source materials for their products. Femi Olayebi, founder of FemiHandbags and the annual Leather Fair is providing a platform for designers and other industry players to showcase their work and discuss the challenges facing the industry with the aim of improving quality and growing exports.