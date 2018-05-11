Welcome to Africanews

Designer pushes Nigerians to revive and promote local leather industry [no comment]

Nigeria’s leather industry has the potential to generate over 600 million dollars annually but after a collapse of the manufacturing sector in the 90s, entrepreneurs are struggling to source materials for their products. Femi Olayebi, founder of FemiHandbags and the annual Leather Fair is providing a platform for designers and other industry players to showcase their work and discuss the challenges facing the industry with the aim of improving quality and growing exports.

Lagos Industrial raw materials market African economy

