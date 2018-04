Fashion show in Kinshasa challenges stigma around disability [no comment]

Activists in Kinshasa hosted the first fashion show for disabled people on Friday (April 19), to promote acceptance and removal of barriers that the disabled face in the country. Under the theme Toza Fier, meaning “We are proud” in the local Lingala language, 15 models living with disability proudly walked down the runway, showcasing a variety of outfits by local designers.