10 percent salary increase for Zimbabwe's teachers [The Morning Call]

Teachers in Zimbabwe are expected to resume to duty today after the government offered civil servants a 10 percent salary increment and added other benefits.
Six teachers unions had threatened to go on strike, a move that would have disrupted the start of the second term of school activities in the country. Their new deal now includes leave days, and an increment in transport and housing allowance.
