Togo denies involvement in Bollore scandal [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Togolese has denied involvement with the accusations of corruption levelled against french transportation company Groupe Bollore.

French authorities are looking into allegations that a unit of his company Groupe Bollore undercharged for work on behalf of presidential candidates in Guinea and Togo in return for port contracts.

Togo has said it is ready to cooperate with the French justice to see the case properly solved.

