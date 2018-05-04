Togo denies involvement in Bollore scandal [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Togolese has denied involvement with the accusations of corruption levelled against french transportation company Groupe Bollore.
French authorities are looking into allegations that a unit of his company Groupe Bollore undercharged for work on behalf of presidential candidates in Guinea and Togo in return for port contracts.
Togo has said it is ready to cooperate with the French justice to see the case properly solved.
Go to video
Somalia must quickly overhaul its weak army: donors
Go to video
Africanews coverage of Africa at Russia 2018 World Cup
Go to video
Malawi's Banda says she has evidence of political witch hunt
05:39
Could Nigeria be cinema's next big thing? [This is Culture]
03:38
The numerous benefits derived from the Moringa tree
Go to video
Sirleaf knocks Africa's sit tight presidents, tells them to leave power