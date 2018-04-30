Morocco: Greenpeace action against fossil fuels

A few hundred young Moroccans gathered in Casablanca on Sunday in response to a call by NGO Greenpeace, for an action against fossil energies.

The demonstrators, gathered in an open space in front of the Hassan II Mosque, formed a human mural in the shape of a sun as part of an initiative called “Break Free – Go Solar”.

“We are in Morocco to send a message to the world, to the world leaders that we no longer have time: we must move towards renewable energies as soon as possible,” said Greenpeace regional coordinator Julien Jrisseti.

He added that “Morocco is proof that every country can start a renewable energy transition as soon as possible”.

“Morocco is a country leader in solar energy … and wants to acquire a development in clean energy”, which must serve as an example elsewhere, said Wahid Hajar, a young Moroccan activist and student specializing in ecology.

The organizers said the choice of Morocco was due to its strong strategy in favour of renewable energies, adding that Casablanca, the economic capital, also has a “very polluted” city.

Turn out for the protest however fell short of expectations as many failed to show up. Organizers said they invited between 1,000 and 2,000 people.

AFP