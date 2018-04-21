Experts brainstorm on funding conflict resolution in Africa

Various security experts from around the world are meeting in the Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar, which has been the been the scene of deadly protests by Amhara people.

Brought together by the the 7th edition of the Tana Forum, their objective is to discuss on the future of peace and security in Africa.

Nigeria is one of those countries whose economy has been degraded by conflict – specifically Boko Haram insurgency and the communal conflicts in Kaduna. The question many have been asking is; if funding is such a big issue then how would more money help tackle insecurity not just in Nigeria but across Africa?

It’s a matter that has been under debate for decades, the question of funding for the African Union – and now its large component of ensuring peace and security.

As much as global bodies support efforts to end conflicts in Africa – additional financing is needed, especially with the new forms of violence .

“Marginalized agriculturalist societies face the same poverty as pastoralist societies and the question we are asking is; what is our concept of progress for them?” former Ghanaian president, John Dramani Mahama asked during the forum.

But the continent is now being haunted by herdsmen movements – new fringe pastoralism defining conflict, security and development in the horn of Africa and the Sahel.

For them, it’s a fight for survival yet as the World Bank reports; only up to 20% of livestock keepers can be considered business-oriented depending on the country.

“As politics gets intense in our countries people tend to create constituencies and that radicalizes them – the postures of defenders of this or that group of people and that causes a problem, “ governance expert, Barrister Akere Muna said.

Beyond just financing and reforming the African Union, the 54 member states have been challenged to assess capacities of handling conflict.