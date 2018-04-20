Welcome to Africanews

'I feel it is the right time for me to step down' - Wenger to quit Arsenal

news

English Premier League side Arsenal have confirmed in a statement that long-serving manager, Arsene Wenger, will leave the club at the end of the current season.

Titled, ‘Merci Arsene,’ the statement issued by the Frenchman said after decades in charge, he felt it was the right time to leave the Emirates side. Below is Wenger’s statement.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

“I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

“My love and support for ever.”

Arsene Wenger

