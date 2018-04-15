Mozambique's rail sector sees major boost as passengers outstrip available trains

Mozambique’s rail sector is witnessing a major boost as private sector firms have begun renovations and further developments of new lines to help transport people and goods.

At the Nampula station, in the north-east of the country, the 4:00 am train to Cuamba,some 350 km further west, is fully booked.

We learnt there is often mad rush for seats with some passengers having to stand throughout the journey.

“We have had a very positive evolution from 2016 to 2017. In terms of goods, we have had a 65% increase, we transport 400,000 tonnes (per year). And in terms of passenger traffic, we have the biggest increase, by 275%’‘ said Sergio Paunde ,spokesperson for the Northern development corridor.

During rush hours, five or six passengers use seats designed for four.They are not pleased with the inconvenience this creates.

“It is no longer possible, there are not enough cars and there are too many of us. The train’s always full, there’s not enough room’‘, said one passenger, Argentina Armando.

The government says it has in recent years, prioritized developments in the rail sector .

But it seems more investments are needed in a country that faces challenges with its transportation industry.

