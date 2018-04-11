Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Algeria military plane carrying more than 100 soldiers crashes

Algeria military plane carrying more than 100 soldiers crashes

Algeria

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

An Algerian military plane crashed on Wednesday near Boufarik airport, in the capital Algiers, killing several people, local media and witnesses said.

The plane was carrying more than 100 military personnel, a local TV station said.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..