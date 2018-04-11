Algeria military plane carrying more than 100 soldiers crashes

Algeria
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
An Algerian military plane crashed on Wednesday near Boufarik airport, in the capital Algiers, killing several people, local media and witnesses said.
The plane was carrying more than 100 military personnel, a local TV station said.
