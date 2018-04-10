U.S. Congress slaps Ethiopian govt with H. Res. 128, activists celebrate

Ethiopia
The United States Congress on Tuesday passed a human rights-centered resolution against the Ethiopian government amongst others calling for the respect of human rights and inclusive governance.
Despite a late pushback led by one Senator Inhofe – a known ally of the government, to get Congress to reject the resolution, the motion according to Congress records did not even need to be voted upon as it adopted by voice vote.
Congressmen and women took turns to give brief comments about the importance of the resolution with each touching on the political crisis that has rocked the country. Others also pointed to the cost in terms of human lives and loss of properties as a result of government highhandedness and an ever-shrinking democratic space.
A Summary of the resolution by Congress policy website stated as follows:
“H. Res. 128 recognizes Ethiopia’s efforts to promote regional peace and security, and its partnership with the U.S. to combat terrorism, promote economic growth, and address health challenges. In addition, the resolution expresses concern about human rights abuses and contracting democratic space, and condemns excessive use of force by Ethiopian security forces.
“The resolution calls on the Government of Ethiopia to lift the state of emergency, end the use of excessive force, release wrongfully imprisoned protesters, and improve transparency, while at the same time urging protesters and opposition groups to use peaceful discussion and avoid incitement.
“The resolution calls on the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development to cooperate and strengthen ties with Ethiopia, condemn human rights abuses, and promote accountability.”
Below are some reactions of activists on social media
Great News: US Congress passed #HR128— Jawar Mohammed (@Jawar_Mohammed) April 10, 2018
ALERT! House Resolution 128 passed. #Ethiopia #HRes128 https://t.co/SBJKuM9uFV— EHRP (@EHRProj) April 10, 2018
Thank you Congressman Smith, Coffman, Bacon and all your colleagues who supported #HRes128— Fasika (@Fasikini) April 10, 2018
Ethiopians are greatful to have you as an ally.
BREAKING— Engidu Woldie (@EngiduWoldie) April 10, 2018
Congress passed H. Res. 128, a resolution for the respect of human rights and inclusive governance in #Ethiopia #HRes128 pic.twitter.com/b2ECS9zL2n
