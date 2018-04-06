Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye given 24-year jail term

Corruption
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been given a 24-year jail sentence after a court ruled that she is guilty of corruption.
Park was forced out of office last year following accusations she made conglomerates pay €59 million into private slush funds run by a friend.
The daughter of the country’s former military dictator — who has been in jail for more than a year — denied the charges bribery, abuse of power and coercion. The scandal exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the countries conglomerates.
Go to video
Zuma proclaims innocence after court date
05:44
Senegal: reactions follow Khalifa Sall's conviction [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Ex-Cameroon govt officials held over corruption spend Easter in jail
07:19
Corruption: Angola's former leader's son Filomeno dos Santos charged [The Morning Call]
00:56
Angola's $500m fraud probe: Army chief and ruling party spokesman also accused
Go to video
Zuma corruption case to be heard on April 6, plans legal challenge