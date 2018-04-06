Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye given 24-year jail term

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been given a 24-year jail sentence after a court ruled that she is guilty of corruption.

Park was forced out of office last year following accusations she made conglomerates pay €59 million into private slush funds run by a friend.

The daughter of the country’s former military dictator — who has been in jail for more than a year — denied the charges bribery, abuse of power and coercion. The scandal exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the countries conglomerates.