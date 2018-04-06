Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye given 24-year jail term

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye given 24-year jail term

Corruption

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been given a 24-year jail sentence after a court ruled that she is guilty of corruption.

Park was forced out of office last year following accusations she made conglomerates pay €59 million into private slush funds run by a friend.

The daughter of the country’s former military dictator — who has been in jail for more than a year — denied the charges bribery, abuse of power and coercion. The scandal exposed webs of corruption between political leaders and the countries conglomerates.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..