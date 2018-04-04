News Ethiopia frees journalists, politicians rearrested under martial law 4 hours ago Ethiopia Ethiopia frees journalists, politicians rearrested under martial law You may also like DR Congo presidential aspirant Katumbi held Italian citizenship, town confirms Celebrities reflect on Martin Luther King Day Changing presidents without elections: Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana Most read Sierra Leone polls: EU observers criticise parties, state institutions for sabotaging NEC's reputation Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed receives global congratulations 00:59 Sierra Leoneans await official runoff results as APC, SLPP claim victory
Ethiopia frees journalists, politicians rearrested under martial law
Ethiopia's Feb. 16 state of emergency: Over 1,100 people detained
Ethiopia govt must free Eskinder Nega, other political prisoners - U.S. Senator Rubio
Ethiopia's new PM Abiy Ahmed takes office on April 2
Amnesty to new Ethiopia PM: Release political prisoners and repeal repressive laws
Ethiopia PM must undertake bold democratic reforms, defy power brokers - Ex-US diplomat