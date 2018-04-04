Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Ethiopia frees journalists, politicians rearrested under martial law

Ethiopia frees journalists, politicians rearrested under martial law

Ethiopia

Ethiopia frees journalists, politicians rearrested under martial law

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..