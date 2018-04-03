India to open 18 new embassies in Africa by 2021

India is hoping to strengthen its presence in Africa with the opening of 18 new embassies in several countries on the continent by 2021.

This huge project by the Indian government intends to catch up with China, which is currently the continent’s leading partner.

Countries expected to host these embassies include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Eritrea, Liberia, Mauritania, Swaziland, Togo and eleven other states.

A communiqué issued by the Indian government says , this commitment aims to strengthen economic cooperation between India and Africa ,thus strengthening ties with the Indian diaspora established in African countries.

India hopes to strengthen its cooperation with the continent. It already has 29 embassies in Africa.

Trade between the world’s second most populous country and Africa increased fivefold between 2005 and 2016, from $11.9 billion in 2006 to $56.7 billion in 2016.