Shaping tourism using travel blogs [Travel]

Africa is a continent filled with beautiful people, breathtaking landscapes, and unique wildlife. Despite all that it has to offer, there is a lack of information about travel on the continent. Many are lead to believe that it cannot be done and that there is nothing worth travelling for in Africa and that’s where Africa travel blogs come in.

For some travel enthusiasts, Africa is a dream destination filled with soul, wildlife, adventure, landscapes, and charisma. These travellers all share their passion for travel through video, photographs, informative guides, and stories.

We spoke to Katchie Nzama, the Solo Wanderer, from South Africa who has travelled to so many countries across the African continent. Travel with Katchie takes you on a journey through her experiences as introduced to the world by locals.