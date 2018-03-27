Mali's efforts to free northern region from grip of separatists, jihadists [The Morning Call]

Mali’s prime minister traveled to the northern rebel stronghold of Kidal, marking the first such trip since a now stalled peace deal was signed in 2015. Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga arrived Friday morning in the town that has been home to a separatist movement for years.

The last time a prime minister visited Kidal was in 2014, and then the delegation found itself in the center of bloody clashes between the Malian army and armed groups in the area.

Mr Maiga is attempting to free Northern Mali from the grip of separatists and radical jihadists. Our Malian correspondent is Alou Diawara. Speaking on the show with Jerry Bambi and Hannane Ferdjani, he tells more about Prime minister Maiga’s visit and its potential impact to the troubled region.