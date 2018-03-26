[Live] Security tight as Egypt presidential polls open

Security in Egypt has been beefed up ahead of the presidential polls that open on Monday 26 March.

The polls will kick off in the wake of a weekend bomb in the coastal city of Alexandria that happened on Saturday.

Egypt’s police said on Sunday that they had killed six militants belonging to the group the interior ministry accuses of carrying out the bombing.

“The interior ministry has dealt an effective blow to the armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Hasam movement, on the dawn of March 25. The ministry uncovered a terrorist den … and exchanged fire with its elements which led to the killing of six,” it said in a statement.

The interior ministry had earlier announced a state of emergency in all governorates of Egypt to ensure that security measures are already put in place at the 11,000 polling centers to facilitate the masses.

The election’s security plan includes securing polling stations and the judges monitoring the elections during the voting and stay in place until the end of the vote counting process.

The armed forces are also tasked with securing all state vital institutions, archeological sites and all main streets during the election and the period after electing the president.