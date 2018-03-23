Welcome to Africanews

Russia-UK trade accusations, Sarkozy given preliminary charges [International Edition]

Sparks continue to fly in Moscow as Russia and Britain continue to trade accusations over spy poisoning. Britain has accused Moscow of running an assassination program to eliminate its enemies, while Russia said Britain may itself have orchestrated the poisoning of a former Russian double agent.

Meanwhile, Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been slapped with charges of receiving millions of dollars from ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Sarkozy claims there is no evidence to support the allegations.

These are some of the stories we have in store in the International Edition, a programme that highlights stories packaged by the Editorial team of Euronews presented by Elayne Wangalwa.

