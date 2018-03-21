Welcome to Africanews

Black Panther is ‘most Tweeted-about movie of all time’ – Twitter

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Africa

Social media giants, Twitter, have confirmed that the Africa-themed Superhero movie, Black Panther, is the most Tweeted-about movie of all time.

According to Twitter in a post on Tuesday, March 20, 2018; Black Panther had grossed 35 million tweets, suggesting that ‘fans can’t get enough of Wakanda.’

In a breakdown of how the 35 million tweets resulted, Twitter disclosed the most Tweeted-about emojis, characters and hashtags relating to the movie.
Emojis:

The most Tweeted-about were the fire, love (black) and the crown symbols.

The most Tweeted-about hashtags were: #BlackPanther #WakandaForever and #Wakanda.

The most Tweeted-about characters were: #BlackPanther #Killmonger and #Shuri.

Twitter further disclosed the top-Tweeted movies of the year 2018. With Black Panther sitting pretty at the top, Star Wars #TheLastJedi and Avengers #InfinityWar follow in that order.

“Black Panther” dominated the North American box office for a third straight week as at early March, earning $65.7 million over the weekend (March 2-4) and bringing its total haul to $501.1 million, according to boxofficemojo.com.

Strong turnout for “Black Panther” made it the third-highest weekend gross of all time, after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $90.2 million and “Avatar” at $68.5 million, according to Variety.

Audiences have embraced the super-hero film about the challenges of a new king who must lead the futuristic, resource-rich African nation of Wakanda.

