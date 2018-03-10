[Live] Sierra Leone polls: 50% official results out, APC vs SLPP heats up

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission has released the first set of results for the presidential race of the March 7 general elections.

NEC chairperson Mohamed Conteh addressing the press in the capital, Freetown, said the commission had collated half of votes and was going ahead with a patient process of putting the remaining 50% together.

The figures show that the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) candidate Samura Kamara was in the lead, followed closely by Julius Maada Bio of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).

Results require several days to tally. Please be patient. The only true certified results are the ones that I will announce on behalf the National Electoral Commission.

With 50% of official results declared, here are the top four:

