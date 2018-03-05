University of Zimbabwe VC in trouble over Grace Mugabe's PhD [The Morning Call]

University of Zimbabwe’s embattled vice chancellor Levi Nyagura will appear in court later this Monday March 5, after he was arrested on charges of abuse of office over Grace Mugabe’s PhD. The

University of Zimbabwe sent its vice chancellor on indefinite leave over the allegations. Nyagura was arrested in mid-February by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which is investigating

whether a PhD was wrongly awarded to the former first lady in 2014. The university council took the decision to suspend Levi Nyagura after several hours of “very heated debate” last week wednesday.