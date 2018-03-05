Welcome to Africanews

University of Zimbabwe VC in trouble over Grace Mugabe's PhD [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

University of Zimbabwe’s embattled vice chancellor Levi Nyagura will appear in court later this Monday March 5, after he was arrested on charges of abuse of office over Grace Mugabe’s PhD. The

University of Zimbabwe sent its vice chancellor on indefinite leave over the allegations. Nyagura was arrested in mid-February by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which is investigating

whether a PhD was wrongly awarded to the former first lady in 2014. The university council took the decision to suspend Levi Nyagura after several hours of “very heated debate” last week wednesday.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

