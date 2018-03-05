University of Zimbabwe VC in trouble over Grace Mugabe's PhD [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
University of Zimbabwe’s embattled vice chancellor Levi Nyagura will appear in court later this Monday March 5, after he was arrested on charges of abuse of office over Grace Mugabe’s PhD. The
University of Zimbabwe sent its vice chancellor on indefinite leave over the allegations. Nyagura was arrested in mid-February by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which is investigating
whether a PhD was wrongly awarded to the former first lady in 2014. The university council took the decision to suspend Levi Nyagura after several hours of “very heated debate” last week wednesday.
Go to video
Angola's Isabel dos Santos denies graft allegations by Sonagol chief
00:51
Egypt top court waives legal challenges to Red Sea islands transfer to Saudi
01:34
Vigil held for slain Slovak journalist as government offers 1 million euro reward
00:55
Zimbabwe pays tribute to opposition leader Tsvangirai [No Comment]
06:56
Global corruption burden worst in Somalia - TI [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Activists challenge Uhuru's cabinet over violation of Kenya's gender laws