Sisi, Moussa entitled to 30 minutes on Egyptian state TV, radio

Egypt’s presidential candidates Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Moussa Mostafa Moussa are entitled to 30 minutes on state-run TV and radio to present their electoral program, according to a decision issued by Egypt’s National Media Authority (NMA).

In a Wednesday statement, the NMA pledged to provide equal airtime and opportunities to candidates to present their programs, resumes and their visions on different fields in an objective way.

Last week, Egypt’s 2018 presidential election campaigning officially started as per the National Election Authority (NEA) timeline.

The election campaign will last for 28 days, and will conclude 24 hours before eligible Egyptian voters cast their ballots to choose between only two candidates; incumbent President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Al-Ghad party Chairperson Moussa Mostafa Moussa.

Banners and signs that show support for President Sisi were set in the streets of the capital, particularly downtown. The NEA has set a cap of LE 20 million ($1.1 million) for election campaigning.

Moussa had previously announced that the party’s members coordinate efforts with the Egyptian Council of Arab Tribes to finalize the electoral program.

Sisi has chosen a star as his symbol in the upcoming presidential election, while Moussa chose a plane as his symbol.

Sixty million eligible voters will cast their ballots in the election between March 26 and 28 in Egypt, while it will begin on March 16 for expats from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in each country’s local time. The winning candidate will be announced on April 2.