Egypt presidential candidates, Sisi, Moussa select campaign symbols

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi has chosen a star as his symbol in the upcoming presidential election while his opponent Moussa Mostafa Moussa chose a plane as his symbol.

Sisi expressed his intention to run for president during his closing speech at the end of the three-day “Tale of a Homeland” conference, where the president and the Egyptian government presented an overview of the projects and achievements made in different fields during the last four years.

On his official Twitter account, Sisi called on the Egyptian people to participate intensively in the upcoming election and give their votes to whomever they see most eligible.

اسمحوا لي أن أُعلن ترشحي لفترة رئاسية قادمة، وما أتمناه منكم أن تظهروا للعالم حجم مشاركتكم في الانتخابات الرئاسية بغض النظر عن الاختيار #حكاية_وطن — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) January 19, 2018

Moussa whose eligibility to contest in the election was contested by a prominent lawyer over academic qualifications was recently cleared by the Supreme court after the appeal was dismissed.

On January 31, the National Election Authority (NEA) said that President Sisi and Head of Ghad Party Moussa had successfully applied to run in the 2018 presidential election.

Voting in the 2018 presidential election in Egypt will commence on March 26, as announced by the NEA on January 8.

Sixty million eligible voters will cast their ballots in the election between March 26 and 28 in Egypt, while expatriates will vote between March 16 and 18.