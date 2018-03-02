Rwanda to inspect churches before reopening them [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Rwanda says all preachers must have theological training before opening a church and churches must meet modest standards. This is the law according to government official Justus Kangwagye that’s led
to the crackdown and closure of several churches and a mosque in the country. Many of the 700 religious buildings shut have already been reopened after they were approved by inspectors,
he says.
