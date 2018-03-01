Buhari's son returns to Nigeria after surgery in Germany

Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, returned to the country on Wednesday (February 28) after two-months seeking medical care after a gory bike accident.

Yusuf was flown to Germany in late December 2017 for expert medical treatment local media sources reported at the time.

The presidency confirmed reports in December that he had been involved in a bike accident in the capital Abuja. At the time he was said to have broken a limb and sustained a head injury.

He was subsequently underwent surgery at an Abuja clinic and was said to be in stable condition. His doctors at the time are said to have okayed his need for further attention hence he was flown outside.

Since the news of the incident was reported, Nigerians expressed their prayers for the first family and offered their prayers for Yusuf’s speedy recovery.

It turns out that his return equally attracted quite a social media storm. First, the fact that he was received at the airport by a State Minister of Health before he proceeded to the presidency to meet his father.

Nigerians are bemoaning why a Minister will go to the airport to receive the son of the president. For others, it is a case of the rich and powerful superintending over a poor healthcare infrastructure because they had the means to seek care outside.

His mother, Aisha Buhari also took to social media to thank Nigerians for their prayers. Buhari spent over 100 days of 2017 in London where he was seeking treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

He became part of the set of African leaders who sought medical treatment outside their countries. Others “caught” in that situation were ex-Angola president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Benin’s Patrice Talon (France), ex-Zimbabwe leader robert Mugabe (Singapore) and Algeria’s Abdul Aziz Bouteflika (France.)