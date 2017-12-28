Welcome to Africanews

Buhari's son flown abroad after horrific bike accident

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, has been flown to Germany for medical treatment local media sources are reporting.

The presidency on Wednesday confirmed that Yusuf had been involved in a bike accident in the capital Abuja. He is said to have broken a limb and sustained a head injury.

He had subsequently undergone surgery at an Abuja clinic and was said to be in stable condition. The latest development indicates that there is the need for further attention.

Since the news of the incident was reported, Nigerians have expressed their prayers for the first family and offered their prayers for Yusuf’s speedy recovery.

