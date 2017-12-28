Buhari's son flown abroad after horrific bike accident

Yusuf Buhari, son of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, has been flown to Germany for medical treatment local media sources are reporting.

The presidency on Wednesday confirmed that Yusuf had been involved in a bike accident in the capital Abuja. He is said to have broken a limb and sustained a head injury.

He had subsequently undergone surgery at an Abuja clinic and was said to be in stable condition. The latest development indicates that there is the need for further attention.

Since the news of the incident was reported, Nigerians have expressed their prayers for the first family and offered their prayers for Yusuf’s speedy recovery.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE:

2/ The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.

May God reward you all. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 27, 2017

I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news. My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfil the promises God has domiciled in him. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) December 27, 2017

May the Almighty grant Yusuf Buhari a quick and full recovery. My prayers are with President Buhari and his family at this time. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 27, 2017

I wish Yusuf Buhari a very quick recovery. A young man full of promise. My family and I want President MBuhari to know that we are with him and his family in our thoughts and prayers. — Ben Murray-Bruce (benmurraybruce) December 27, 2017

My prayers are with President Buhari and his wife on their son, Yusuf, who had an accident. May God grant Yusuf speedy and full recovery. MBuhari aishambuhari — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) December 27, 2017

Today should be a day when all of us Nigerians put our partisanship aside and join with the MBuhari family to pray for the quick recovery of his son, Yusuf Buhari. There are things that divide us. But a thing such as this should unite us in wishing well to the first family. — Reno Omokri (renoomokri) December 27, 2017

I wish the President’s son, Yussuf speedy recovery. May the healing hands of God be upon the young man and may God be with the First Family at this trying time. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) December 28, 2017