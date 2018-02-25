Welcome to Africanews

Turkey's president to start Africa tour of Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal and Mali

Turkey

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to go on a five-day official visit to four African countries starting Monday Feb. 26.

According to a statement release by the president’s office, Erdogan will hold talks with his counterparts in Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal and Mali in one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings.

The leaders are expected to discuss regional and global developments, bilateral relations and cooperation.

Business forums in Algeria and Senegal will also be held as part of the visits, the statement said.

Erdogan’s visit to Algeria will be the second Turkish presidential trip to the country, while the visits to Mauritania and Mali are maiden presidential tours.

Last December, Erdogan paid a four-day visit to Sudan, Chad and Tunisia.

Sudan and Egypt are still resolving a diplomatic row that ensued when Sudan and Turkey signed agreements over the development of the Suakin island.

Sudan, Turkey to fight terror in East and Horn of Africa

Since 2004, Erdogan has paid official visits to 24 African countries, spearheading the signings of numerous bilateral pacts.

