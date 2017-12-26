Sudan, Turkey to fight terror in East and Horn of Africa

Sudan has entered into an agreement with Turkey to work together in the fight against terror in the East Africa and Horn of Africa regions.

The agreement was signed by the leaders of the two countries, Omar al-Bashir and Recep Tayyip Edorgan following the latter’s 3 day state visit to Sudan.

Turkish Foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country was supporting Sudan war on terrorism, adding that it was keen to check the menace across the African continent.

“The security of Africa in general and Sudan in particular is of critical importance to Turkey. We will continue supporting Sudan especially with regards to the war on terrorism,” said Mr Cavusoglu.

Sudanese Foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour confirmed that Khartoum was keen to maintain the security of the Red Sea, adding that it was open to cooperation with the different regional states on the matter.

“Any further military arrangements with Turkey are very probable as we did sign an agreement that can result in any military cooperation on the Red Sea,” Mr Ghandour explained.

The agreement signed allows Turkey to have a military presence in the Red Sea in Sudanese territorial waters, for the purposes of fighting terrorism and protecting military ships.

Turkey has a military base on the Somali territorial waters and participated in training the national army, which engages in fighting the terror group Al-Shabaab.

“Our two leaders have also ordered that the Turkish police, security, military and defence ministry will provide the support to the Sudanese side, so we will continue our cooperation regarding the military sector,” he said.

Sudan will also rent the Red Sea Sawakin Island to Turkey for investment and tourism purposes, according to the new deal.

Sawakin Island hosts numerous ancient buildings dating back to the Ottoman Empire era, when Turkey colonised Sudan in the eighteenth century.

Other agreements signed between the two countries during President Erdoğan’s visit were in the mining, agriculture, oil and health sectors.