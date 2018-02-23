Trevor Noah will miss Zuma, the 'president of jokes'

South African comedian, Trevor Noah who hosts America’s political satire show, The Daily Show, will surely miss Jacob Zuma.

Over the years, Trevor Noah made several jokes about South Africa, its ruling party, Africa National Congress (ANC) and the South African president who recently resigned following an ANC recall.

Trevor Noah took to Twitter to wish his ‘president of jokes’ farewell.

I don’t care what the people say, he will always be the President of jokes. Farewell Jacob Zuma. Watch the FULL video here: https://t.co/S5a7×63VlC pic.twitter.com/Dr3ZPo94mL — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 20, 2018

Zuma was a favorite of many comedians and cartoonists with his hearty laugh and infectious personality that was different from the previous president of the country, Thabo Mbeki, who was often described as aloof, or even the new president Ramaphosa who is often described as ‘serious and boring’.