ZumaHasFallen: Cartoonists give Jacob Zuma funny send-off

South Africa
South Africa’s immediate past president, Jacob Zuma, may have left office but cartoonists ensured that they gave him a befitting send-off.
Along with the hashtag #ZumaHasFallen, cartoonists and twitter users poked fun at the fourth president of South Africa. He resigned on Wednesday under the threat of legislative impeachment.
Zuma’s presidency has been one of the most scandal ridden in South Africa’s history. In his nine year leadership of the country, he has been dogged with multiple charges of corruption and misapplication of public funds.
Below are some of the cartoons mocking Zuma whose last words as president were ‘we will meet somewhere,’ as he giggled and walked away.
Zapiro’s cartoon— Zapiro (@zapiro) February 15, 2018
dailymaverick(15 Feb 2018) on The End! SAPresident #ZumaResigns #ZumaHasFallen – https://t.co/E6xr7iJdqV pic.twitter.com/rb9v2MHbWW
#ZumaHasFallen who’s next ?? pic.twitter.com/wUoAkVrupb— kevin mwachiro (@kevmwachiro) February 15, 2018
At last Zuma #ZumaHasFallen #ZumaPresser ??? pic.twitter.com/zTtsh7tRYQ— ? Simtho Biyela ? (@Simtho_Biyela) February 14, 2018
Ta-Dah!! Just when u think he’s forgotten #ZumaResigns #ZumaPresser#ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/7bU8bAq0ye— Kay-Bee (@nkabindenkosana) February 15, 2018
#ZumaHasFallen !!!!!!!!!!!!!— Bobby van Jaarsveld (@bobbyvjaarsveld) February 15, 2018
Let’s party! ? pic.twitter.com/vs24Vd6xvv
#ZUMA— DR.MEDDY (dr_meddy) February 15, 2018
Cartoon for
RFI_Swpic.twitter.com/FmOEFUA7MB
#ZumaExit #ZumaRecalled #Zuma Going..going..gone? Cartoon for— VICTOR NDULA (ndula_victor) February 14, 2018
TheStarKenyapic.twitter.com/SBkBjPKTQF
Zapiro’s cartoon— Zapiro (@zapiro) February 14, 2018
dailymaverick(14 February 2018) on what writing? what wall? SAPresident #ZumaMustGo – https://t.co/1BQvEESIeQ pic.twitter.com/6YPGhfTCbw
Here is Jacob Zuma’ s resignation letter ????…#ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/gqU94pgj1A— Koney Mokeki (@KoneyM) February 15, 2018
The Star newspaper is kinda savage???#ZumaHasFallen pic.twitter.com/cRZ41ambRu— {L}e{S}e{D}i (@_Hybreed_) February 15, 2018
