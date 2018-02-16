ZumaHasFallen: Cartoonists give Jacob Zuma funny send-off

South Africa’s immediate past president, Jacob Zuma, may have left office but cartoonists ensured that they gave him a befitting send-off.

Along with the hashtag #ZumaHasFallen, cartoonists and twitter users poked fun at the fourth president of South Africa. He resigned on Wednesday under the threat of legislative impeachment.

Zuma’s presidency has been one of the most scandal ridden in South Africa’s history. In his nine year leadership of the country, he has been dogged with multiple charges of corruption and misapplication of public funds.

Below are some of the cartoons mocking Zuma whose last words as president were ‘we will meet somewhere,’ as he giggled and walked away.