South African police hunt for allies of Zuma extends to China, India and Dubai

South Africa has widened a corruption probe into allies of ex-president Jacob Zuma to other countries including India, China and Dubai.

Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula made the announcement days after South Africa issued an arrest warrant for one of the brothers of the Gupta business family, close associates of scandal-plagued Zuma who was forced to resign on Wednesday.

Mbalula told public broadcaster SABC that Ajay Gupta and another four people who are being sought in connection with the case were all out of the country.

While there was no indication that they fled the country fearing arrest, Mbalula vowed that they will “be followed up” through Interpol with the possibility of extradition to face trial in South Africa.

He refused to name the suspects except for Ajay Gupta who police last week declared a fugitive.

Local media reports suggested that Zuma’s son Duduzane, a business associate of the Guptas, is also among those being sought.