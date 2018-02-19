'Songbird of Wassoulou's' comeback [Culture on The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Mogoya, meaning “Today’s People” is the first album in eight years from Malian music sensation, Oumou Sangare. It has taken her, once again to stages around the world to countries as far flung as Australia, Mexico, Japan and various stops across Europe. On the album, she continues her mission to fight for the empowerment of women and this time tackles another taboo subject.
