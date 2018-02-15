Malema denounces a 'Ramaphosa presidency', Guptas trial starts

It is back to ‘politics as usual’ in South Africa as opposition politician Julius Malema has announced that his party will not participate in today’s parliamentary election, since they would not want to legitimise Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency.

Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had welcomed a decision by the Africa National Congress (ANC) to support a motion of no confidence in president Zuma in the National Assembly.

‘‘The EFF will not participate in the election of a new president to replace Zuma because we do not want to legitimise anyone from the ruling party,’‘ Malema said.

He added that his party will call on dissolution of the parliament in favor of early national elections.

Following the vote of no confidence, ANC had proposed that election of a new president would happen immediately if the Chief Justice was available, and then the state of the nation address and budget speeches would be delivered.

The motion of no confidence will no longer happen, following the tendering of Zuma’s resignation as head of state.

Instead, this afternoon’s parliamentary session will focus on electing a new president. The ANC has endorsed their newly elected president, Ramaphosa for the position.

Zuma resigned on Wednesday evening after his party recalled him from office. He however insisted that the decision was unfair and might plunge the ANC into crisis.

Guptas trial starts

Meanwhile, journalists await the presentation of suspects apprehended by the country’s elite police force, at the Bloemfontein magistrates courts.

The suspects including including a Gupta family member and several of the family’s lieutenants, were arrested yesterday as the Hawks raided Gupta properties including their home in Johannesburg.

The arrests are in connection with a botched dairy project that the Guptas are suspected of having influenced to defraud the government and the intended beneficiaries.

The Hawks confirmed that they have so far arrested eight people, and asked for assistance in executing arrest warrants for two other suspects still at large in South Africa.

They also said another three, two of whom were described as ‘Indian nativity’, were outside the country.

Zuma and the three Gupta brothers have denied any wrongdoing.