South Africa's ANC recalls President Zuma

South Africa’s ruling party has this afternoon confirmed its decision to recall Jacob Zuma from the office of the president.

Addressing a press conference, the secretary general of the Africa National Congress (ANC), Ace Magashule told journalists that while Zuma had proposed to resign in three to six months, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) decided that the situation requires them to act with urgency.

‘‘The decision to recall Zuma was only taken after lengthy discussions. The decision of NEC is final,’‘ Magashule told journalists.

The decision to recall Zuma was only taken after lengthy discussions. The decision of NEC is final.

Summary of ANC Zuma Recall

Zuma has been recalled by the ANC and informed of this decision

Zuma has not been given a deadline to respond to the party’s decision

ANC expects Zuma to abide by NEC decision but says ‘let’s wait and see’

ANC hasn’t prepared for a motion of no confidence at this stage

NEC believes Ramaphosa must take over as president

ANC calls for unity of S. Africans at this time of ‘economic growth and job creation’.

The press conference is a culmination of a series of meetings and negotiations that have been taking place within the party structures to discuss Zuma’s future as head of state.

Zuma is not obliged by law to abide by the party’s recall and he can choose to continue as president of the country.

He however can be legally removed from office through an impeachment motion or vote of no confidence passed by a majority in the National Assembly.

There is a vote of no confidence scheduled for February 22 even as opposition parties have petitioned the speaker of parliament to bring it forward to this week.

ANC has a majority in the National Assembly, which it has previously used to defeat motions of no confidence against the scandal tainted president.