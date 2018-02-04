Hosts Morocco win CHAN 2018, whipping Nigeria by four goals

Morocco made history in the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament when they won the fifth edition. The Atlas Lions are the first nation to host and win the tournament reserved for players playing in their home countries.

Arguably the team to beat and with a home crowd advantage, the team put four unanswered goals past their opponents Nigeria in a dominant display.

They took a deserving lead through a Hadraf Zackaria strike on the stroke of half-time after piling pressure on Nigeria in the early exchanges.

On resumption of the second period, Nigeria suffered a setback after Peter Eneji Moses was dismissed for a second yellow card offense in the 48th minute.

A rampaging Morocco went on to grab two goals in quick succession, the first by El Karti on 60th-minute mark and a second for Hadraf four minutes later.

The tournament’s top scorer, Ayoub El Kaabi got in on the party grabbing the fourth goal. It was his ninth strike of the tournament.

#Morocco made history as the first host to win

Here are the last four hosts and winners

[Year – host – winner]

2009 – Ivory Coast – DR Congo ???

2011 – Sudan – Tunisia ?? ?

2014 – South Africa – Libya ?? ?

2016 – Rwanda – DR Congo ???

2018 – Morocco – Morocco ??? — africanews (@africanews) February 4, 2018

You can follow our live blog for updates on the game.