Kenya gov't arrests another Odinga ally, AU 'ready to help'

Government in Kenya has arrested Miguna Miguna, the other legislator that actively participated in the illegal ‘swearing in’ ceremony of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna was arrested on Friday morning, shortly after he raised the alarm on a police raid at his home.

The National Resistance Movement is the resistance wing of the opposition National Super Alliance Coalition (NASA).

He publicly declared that he is the general of NRM, which is already declared a proscribed group. By the time he declared publicly, there was a gazette notice by the minister. How can we let it go? We are law enforcers.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti confirmed that he was arrested for administering an illegal oath and being a member of NRM, an organisational that has been declared ‘criminal’.

“He publicly declared that he is the general of NRM, which is already declared a proscribed group. By the time he declared publicly, there was a gazette notice by the minister. How can we let it go? We are law enforcers,” said Kinoti.

Kinoti added that Miguna told ‘people to burn portraits of a democratically elected president’ and also confessed that he is the one who administered the oath.

Miguna’s arrest follows the detention and subsequent release by court on bail, of fellow lawmaker TJ Kanjwang, who also flanked Odinga at the inauguration.

Miguna had earlier alerted a local news editor that police had stormed his home in the early morning and ransacked it.

“The police have bombed their way into my house. I can’t speak on the phone right now. They have ransacked the house!!” he said.

African Union issues statement

Meanwhile, the African Union Commission (AUC) has issued a statement saying it is ready to help defuse the situation in Kenya.

In the statement, the AUC says it ‘rejects all actions that undermine constitutional order and the rule of law’.