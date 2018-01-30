Raila Odinga swears in, other NASA principals curiously absent

Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga has finally been ‘sworn in’ as the ‘people’s president’ by thousands of his supporters at the Uhuru Park in the capital, Nairobi.

Odinga who was the presidential candidate for the opposition National Super Alliance coalition was sworn in, after hours of tension, as mainstream media houses were switched off, even as security agencies withdrew from Uhuru Park to allow NASA supporters to assemble.

Odinga’s running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, who was to be sworn in as deputy president was not present when the oath was administered at Uhuru Park. Neither were the other key principals of NASA, notably Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

Kalonzo Musyoka is not here with us. But he is together with us in this. He will be sworn in later.

Taking the oath administered by his lawyers Miguna Miguna and TJ Kajwang, Odinga said the crowds gathered at Uhuru Park had gathered to say ‘enough is enough with electoral rigging’.

In his remarks delivered after taking oath, Odinga told his supporters that despite his deputy’s absence, Kalonzo was still part of the struggle and will be sworn in.

Odinga promised to share a more detailed speech to the media which would also share the way forward now that the swearing in is done.

Earlier, local media reported that the security detail of both Odinga and Kalonzo had been withdrawn, along with their passports.

The government had warned that Odinga and anyone who participates in the ‘illegal’ inauguration would be charged with treason, a charge that attracts the death penalty.

Odinga has said he is ‘willing to die’ in the struggle to correct electoral injustices.