Terrorism study center established in Niger

A centre dedicated to the study and prevention of violent extremism, and the de-radicalization of jihadists, was on Tuesday inaugurated in N’djamena, the Chadian capital.

A group of independent Chadian intellectuals are working on this project.

This group wants to contribute to the de-radicalization of jihadist and especially to prevent extremism among the youth and young children.

An Islamic scholar and socio-antropologist at the Cameroon Institute of International Relations, Ahmed Ayong has hailed the initiative.

“It’s a very good initiative, people think that terrorism can only be fought with weapons, yet it’s an ideology. It’s an initiative that needs to be encouraged. Countries must commit themselves to supporting Chad in this initiative”,Ahmed said.

This centre, dedicated to the study and prevention of violent extremism, and reformation of of jihadists, has the ambition to become a research and study laboratory, with communication organs, including a journal, and “a means of fighting terrorism.

Both Chad and the Sahelian countries face the threat of jihadism.

Ahmed Ayong hopes that this centre will not be limited to Chad.

“It is essential to call on sub-regional expertise, Cameroon, Gabon, all the countries of Central Africa must be involved; Chad must contact our universities, our research centres to broaden the scope of reflection… Working in the long term to make it an African initiative… Chad can become a recognized international centre”,Ahmed added.

It is hoped that this jihadism study center will contribute to effectively counter a phenomenon that threatens the stability of the Sahel region.