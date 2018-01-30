[Exclusive] U.N. chief Guterres discusses African peace and security

We welcome the Secretary General of the organization, Mr. Antonio Guterres with whom we will be discussing peace and security in Africa.

We will also discuss the organisation’s actions on the continent. Over the past four years, there has been a growing increase in the number of deaths of peacekeepers due to violence with a death toll of 195.

Speaking specifically of the strengthening of the mandate, the UN mission in Mali has recently been strengthened in the Central African Republic.

Africa is not a continent with problem, Africa is a continent with opportunities to our world.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, there is even a rapid intervention brigade, but the results are still mixed.