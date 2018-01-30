Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Interview

interview

[Exclusive] U.N. chief Guterres discusses African peace and security

[Exclusive] U.N. chief Guterres discusses African peace and security

Interview

We welcome the Secretary General of the organization, Mr. Antonio Guterres with whom we will be discussing peace and security in Africa.

We will also discuss the organisation’s actions on the continent. Over the past four years, there has been a growing increase in the number of deaths of peacekeepers due to violence with a death toll of 195.

Speaking specifically of the strengthening of the mandate, the UN mission in Mali has recently been strengthened in the Central African Republic.

Africa is not a continent with problem, Africa is a continent with opportunities to our world.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, there is even a rapid intervention brigade, but the results are still mixed.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..